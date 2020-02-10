Global  

Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger has won the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her role as Judy Garland in the biopic of the singer and movie star.

The actress says the Oscar win celebrates Judy Garland's life and story.
Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...
Reuters - Published


bimmothycricket

Bimm M. RT @SeanFennessey: I mean this with no malice: Why did Renee Zellweger win every single award this season? Bad movie, little-seen; she alre… 1 minute ago

ka_lavie

Ka.92 🌺 RT @THR: "I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set." #JudyTheFilm star Ren… 2 minutes ago

Bombo55890816

Bombo RT @ABC: "Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her lega… 4 minutes ago

khawlaselmi

khawla selmi RT @GMA: "Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her lega… 9 minutes ago

chancebeal1031

chance beal Every Oscar given out this year was correct except Renée Zellweger 16 minutes ago


Renee Zellweger Thank You Cam Speech: Lead Actress [Video]Renee Zellweger Thank You Cam Speech: Lead Actress

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Renee Zellweger Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actress in a Leading Role for JUDY. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:58Published

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars [Video]Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Zellweger received her first Academy Award win for her portrayal of Judy Garland.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 06:50Published

