Delhi polls 2020: Election Commission defends delay in turnout figures, rebuts AAP video|Oneindia

PEOPLE STILL WEARING COATS, JACKETS IN INDIA: BJP MP, CONGRESS LEADER K NATWAR SINGH: GLAD INDIA WAS PARTITIONED, DIDN'T CHANGE MY FLAG, DON'T HAVE TO PROVE MY HINDUTVA: UDDHAV'S JIBE AT MNS RALLY, BANGLADESH BEATS INDIA TO WIN ICC U19 WC TITLE, ORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 908 IN CHINA, CONFIRMED INFECTIONS TOP 40,000 and other news

ELECTION COMMISSION DEFENDS DELAY IN TURNOUT FIGURE & REBUTS AAP VIDEO, RSS LEADER BHAIYYAJI JOSHI: OPPOSING BJP DOESN'T MEAN BEING AGAINST HINDUS, WHAT RECESSION?