Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korean dark comedy Parasite has been named international film of the year at the 35th...



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Parasite' Wins Big At Oscars, Makes History Bong Joon-ho’s masterfully devious class satire took Hollywood’s top prize at the Oscars Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:58Published 1 hour ago Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 02:04Published 1 hour ago