Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Academy Award on Sunday (09.02.20).
Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin win best original song at the Oscars

An emotional Sir Elton John planted a kiss on Bernie Taupin as the long-time songwriting partners won...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Almost-EGOTs Elton John, Hildur Guðnadóttir win music Oscars

Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second at the 2020...
Seattle Times - Published


Elton John and Bernie Taupin in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Elton John and Bernie Taupin in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Elton John and Bernie Taupin talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Music (Original Song) for ROCKETMAN. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:54Published

Elton John and Bernie Taupin Discuss Best Original Song Win for 'Rocketman' Backstage at Oscars 2020 [Video]Elton John and Bernie Taupin Discuss Best Original Song Win for 'Rocketman' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Elton John wrote the music for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for 'Rocketman,' the film inspired by his own life story.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:53Published

