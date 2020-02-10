Global  

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Best Original Song Academy Award on Sunday (09.02.20).
Recent related news from verified sources

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin win best original song at the Oscars

An emotional Sir Elton John planted a kiss on Bernie Taupin as the long-time songwriting partners won...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Almost-EGOTs Elton John, Hildur Guðnadóttir win music Oscars

Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second at the 2020...
Seattle Times - Published


donatellarina

Donatella Rinaldi RT @nytimesarts: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” wins for best original song at the #Oscars. Elton John and his longtime songw… 4 minutes ago

_ARTP0PM0NSTER

HA| мσиѕтєя RT @chartdata: Elton John (@eltonofficial) and Bernie Taupin's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" wins Best Original Song at the #Oscars9 minutes ago

Maxim4iik

Максим RT @RottenTomatoes: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from #Rocketman wins Best Original Song. This is Elton John’s second #Oscars win. He won pr… 9 minutes ago

aandthejets

A ✨ RT @RaminSetoodeh: Elton John wins the award for best use of graphics at the #Oscars. https://t.co/koPQR3JsZY 13 minutes ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @DDNewslive: #Oscars2020: “I'm gonna love me again” Music by Elton John, Lyric by Bernie Taupin wins 92nd #AcademyAwards for best Music… 36 minutes ago

MoM_Mastering

M.o.M Oscars 2020: Elton John Wins Best Original Song for Rocketman https://t.co/QhddKSPtW5 Evan Minsker #MoM #FeelGood #… https://t.co/7zsj6DHD3e 37 minutes ago

Brabbitstan1

1 shot, 1 opportunity RT @Eminem_Posts__: Elton John wins the award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars https://t.co/1di6Q2qh6r 48 minutes ago

celebraholic

@celebraholic RT @BANGShowbiz: Sir Elton John wins Best Original Song Oscar #EltonJohn #Rocketman #Oscars https://t.co/8ZcuNjChBH 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elton John: Oscar win is an affirmation of hard work [Video]Elton John: Oscar win is an affirmation of hard work

Elton John says great family and friends are the most important thing following his second Oscar win. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 01:04Published

Elton John and Bernie Taupin in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Elton John and Bernie Taupin in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Elton John and Bernie Taupin talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Music (Original Song) for ROCKETMAN. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:54Published

