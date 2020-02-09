Ireland general election: Sinn Fein surges ahead



Recent related videos from verified sources Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published 4 hours ago Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published 10 hours ago