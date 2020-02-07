|
Storm Ciara: Trains, flights cancelled in northern Europe
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Storm Ciara: Trains, flights cancelled in northern Europe
Forecasters said Storm Ciara would also hit Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Storm Ciara's hurricane-force winds have knocked out trains, planes, roads, power in the UK and...
SBS - Published
|Storm Ciara lashed Britain and northern continental Europe with heavy rain and wind speeds that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •France 24
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
UK braces for arrival of Storm Ciara
Storm Ciara is expected to batter the UK with heavy rain and gales this weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a “good..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
|