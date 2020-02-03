Global  

Nissan gives "Million-Mile" Frontier owner a new truck

Chicago’s Brian Murphy arrived at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show in a million-mile Nissan Frontier from 2007 and drove away with keys to a 2020 model thanks to the Japanese automaker.

Murphy, a part-time delivery driver working 13-hour days, bought his Frontier new intending to rack up a million miles, and he reached that rare feat thirteen years later.

While the 2020 Frontier doesn’t look too different from Murphy’s 2007 truck, there are new bits underneath the familiar sheet metal.
