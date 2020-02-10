2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Infotainment System

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's exclusive styling has a slippery 0.24 drag coefficient, thanks to a unique cross-hole grille with active air flaps, a rear spoiler and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Hyundai Motor's Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid.

This system recharges the hybrid battery while preventing unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off.

SRS can increase the driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging.

Engineers also applied Active Shift Control technology to control the electric motor, aligning it with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission, reducing gear-shifting times by 30%.

This synchronization not only improves the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's acceleration and fuel economy but also improves the durability of the transmission by minimizing friction during shifts.

The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission.

The engine's power output is 150 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft.

Of torque.

The car's electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW (51 HP) and maximum torque of 151 lb.-ft.

Of torque.

Combined system power output is 192 horsepower and EPA estimated fuel economy numbers are 50 city, 54 highway and 52 combined for the Blue trim.