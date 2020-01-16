Global  

Jay Electronica Claims His Debut Album Is Done & Dropping In March 2020

Jay Electronica is providing his fans with a glimmer of hope.

The enigmatic MC has claimed his debut LP is finally ready to drop after more than a decade of delays.

