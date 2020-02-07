Underage female faces felony battery charges in connection to Terre Haute North Vigo High School inc

Global  

In a developing story... "a female juvenile" is facing " felony battery charge"..

After a fight "at a local high school".

Good afternoon to you.

I'm susan dinkel.

It's friday..

Feburary 7th.

////// "news 10" started looking into the issue..

When several of "you"..

Told us..

About "a vid of the incident" on social media.

"news 10" is choosing "not" to share that video "outside of this screenshot".

We immediately reached-out "to the vigo county school corporation" communications director "bill riley".

"he said"..

"the school district" is aware of the incident..

Which happened "yesterday" "at terre haute north vigo high school".

"riley said"..

"school officials" were addressing the situation ..

And could "not" comment any further "on student discipline".

"news 10" also reached-out "to the terre haute police department".

"the public information officer said"..

"officers" arrested "1"-"female juvenile" after "a fight" at north high school.

Some people told us..

They "questioned school safety" in light of this situation.

The school district's communications director "bill riley"..

Reiterates..

Safety "is" a top priority.

As always..

"if" a parent or, student sees something "that concerns them"..

They should report it "to school" or, "law enforcement officials




