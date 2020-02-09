Red Carpet at the 2020 Oscars

aomame nori⁷🌤 RT @GMA: "I really, really, really want to thank our Korean film audience, our moviegoers...without you, our Korean film audience, we are n… 3 seconds ago

fab loves eliza🧸 RT @Variety: When you're both going to lose to Laura Dern but you couldn't be happier #Oscars https://t.co/J2YWzrSeu8 https://t.co/5QUhIg2P… 3 seconds ago

anna♌️ RT @TimotheeUpdates: Timothée Chalamet with Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the Oscars 🥺❤️ https://t.co/ALIasSkd4O 5 seconds ago

Saranya RT @Ae__KW: Best dressed stars on the red carpet. 👏👏👏 #GAMintotheOSCARS2020 #GamWichayanee #oscars https://t.co/2yzblsy9ea 5 seconds ago

そうま RT @VogueRunway: .@theebillyporter kicked off the #Oscars 2020 red carpet in this dramatic Giles Deacon look. See more of tonight's arrival… 12 seconds ago

☞ 𝑬𝒏𝒛𝒖 𝑻𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒓𝒚𝒆𝒏 ☜ RT @Variety: Julia Butters, who famously hadn't heard of Leonardo DiCaprio and only knew of Brad Pitt as a "handsome guy," is pretty in pin… 13 seconds ago

May_Love_Keanu รักมากเลยผู้ชายคนนี้ RT @keanureevesmore: Keanu Reeves and His Mom on Red Carpet Oscars 2020 https://t.co/u6pzB8eODX 14 seconds ago