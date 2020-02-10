Global  

Billie Eilish ticks off life goal

Billie Eilish ticks off life goal

Billie Eilish ticks off life goal

Billie Eilish has achieved a "life goal" by recording the theme for new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die'.
