Oscars highlights: South Korean film Parasite makes history

Highlights from the Oscars ceremony include Steve Martin and Chris Rock's comedy introduction, Bong Joon-Ho's multiple wins for Parasite, James Corden and Rebel Wilson channelling their inner cats and performances from Eminem and Cynthia Erivo.
Here's how to stream 2020 Oscars Best Picture winner 'Parasite'

"Parasite" became the first-ever foreign language film in the Academy Awards' 92-year history to win...
SFGate - Published

Oscars 2020: South Korea's Parasite makes history by winning best picture

South Korean dark comedy Parasite wins best picture at the Oscars with Bong Joon-ho winning best...
BBC News - Published


jnrznmpn

Jener Zinampan RT @PhilippineStar: FULL LIST: Oscars 2020 winners, highlights The South Korean dark comedy "Parasite" on Sunday took home the Oscar for b… 21 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie RT @IndoEnts: #WATCH Oscars highlights: South Korean film Parasite makes history https://t.co/hgB27N7Smm 33 minutes ago

IndoEnts

Independent Ents #WATCH Oscars highlights: South Korean film Parasite makes history https://t.co/hgB27N7Smm 33 minutes ago

PhilippineStar

The Philippine Star FULL LIST: Oscars 2020 winners, highlights The South Korean dark comedy "Parasite" on Sunday took home the Oscar f… https://t.co/GGtorjkCid 1 hour ago

LlywleynDafydd

Lunch RT @freep: Oscars 2020: South Korean film 'Parasite' wins four Academy Awards, including best picture https://t.co/c8vAjlV2DV 2 hours ago

epiangie

Angélica Díaz Basabe RT @reuterspictures: South Korean Bong Joon Ho won best director for dark social satire 'Parasite,' about the violent clash between haves a… 3 hours ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Oscars 2020: South Korean film 'Parasite' wins four Academy Awards, including best picture." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/5p1BTWCN78 3 hours ago

freep

Detroit Free Press Oscars 2020: South Korean film 'Parasite' wins four Academy Awards, including best picture https://t.co/c8vAjlV2DV 4 hours ago


Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News [Video]Parasite scales subtitles barrier to win Best Picture Oscar | OneIndia News

The 92nd Academy Awards scripted history by naming a non-English language film the top winner. South Korean film 'Parasite' became the first foreign film to win the coveted best picture prize at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published

'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history [Video]'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history

'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

