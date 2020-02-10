Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Renée Zellweger > Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 OscarsZellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic, 'Judy'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' Historical Wins Round Up the Full Winner List

The South Korean movie wins big with a total of four awards including Best Picture and Best Director,...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:34Published

Natalie Portman calls out the Oscars for snubbed women directors [Video]Natalie Portman calls out the Oscars for snubbed women directors

The Oscar-winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.