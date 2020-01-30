Global  

Doctor Who: Can You Hear Me? Spoiler Review

Video Credit: Radio Times - Duration: 26:49s
Jodie Whittaker faces her worst nightmare in Doctor Who's new episode - but was that the Timeless Child?Huw Fullerton and Morgan Jeffery give their take on series 12's seventh episode Can You Hear Me?, from new villain Zellin and Yaz's secret backstory to what on Earth was going on with the Chagaskas...We'll also be asking questions like:Who is the Timeless Child?When are the Cybermen back in Doctor Who?What was Zellin's plan?What happened to Yaz on the road?How was Rakaya imprisoned?And much more.For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en
