Elton John: Oscar win is an affirmation of hard work

Elton John: Oscar win is an affirmation of hard work

Elton John: Oscar win is an affirmation of hard work

Elton John says great family and friends are the most important thing following his second Oscar win.

Sir Elton John dedicates Oscar win to songwriting partner of more than five decades [Video]Sir Elton John dedicates Oscar win to songwriting partner of more than five decades

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin have won the best original song Oscar for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman. Sir Elton dedicated his Oscar win to his songwriting partner of more than five..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47

