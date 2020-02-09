Trending: Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech, Leslie Jones abstained from voting at Oscars due to lack of diversity, and Par now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Leslie Jones Skips Oscars 2020 Voting Except for 2 Categories - Find Out Why Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has revealed that she abstained from voting in a...

Just Jared - Published 13 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this