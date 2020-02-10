Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 OscarsZellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic, 'Judy'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentZee NewsIndian ExpressSeattle TimesJust Jared


Oscars 2020 – LIVE: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress as Joaquin Phoenix gives powerful speech after Oscar win

Biggest night in film will see movies including '1917' and 'Parasite' competing for the top prizes
Independent - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

evelynedeparis

Evelyne Deparis RT @billboard: It's official, #RenéeZellweger is the seventh actress in #Oscars history to win awards in both lead and support categories.… 36 seconds ago

TimothyMundenPR

Timothy Munden RT @Variety: Renee Zellweger: "Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you. I am… 51 seconds ago

lifebenzhao

Benjamin Zhao https://t.co/ZXlNXzAkPa, (Oscars: Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress, Dedicates Award to Judy Garland). Frequently I… https://t.co/WkWaaMvPmR 4 minutes ago

lillybearclaw

m RT @Reuters: Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy' https://t.co/XjgdXpJxbD https://t.co/FKqEttEofW 5 minutes ago

1066Live

1066 Productions #RT @Variety: Renee Zellweger: "Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is… https://t.co/F3u8pIYbW8 6 minutes ago

donatellarina

Donatella Rinaldi RT @nytimesarts: Renée Zellweger wins best actress for her performance in “Judy” at the #Oscars. She spoke to us about returning to the spo… 9 minutes ago

AYFFOfficial

American 🇺🇸 Youth 👨‍👧‍👦 Film 📽 Festival 🎬 RT @EW: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for #JudyTheFilm! You can see all of tonight's #Oscars winners here: https://t… 10 minutes ago

_AbhishekASingh

#EVM हटाओ, #Democracy बचाओ🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @DaaruBaazMehta: JUST IN Major Embarrassment for India PM Narendra Modi couldn't WIN the #OscarAwards for best actor this year. Renee… 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone but not without several memorable moments.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars [Video]Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

The 53-year-old won for her role as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in 'Marriage Story'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.