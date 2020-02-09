Global  

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 Oscars

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress at 2020 OscarsThe 53-year-old won for her role as lawyer Nora Fanshaw in 'Marriage Story'.
Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids

It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars! Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Oscars 2020 Live Updates: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting actress for Marriage Story

Oscars 2020: While we can't wait to see the deserving winners the red carpet of the event has just...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •IndependentZee NewsAceShowbiz



voidcine

riley RT @Variety: Laura Dern just won Netflix its first acting #Oscar https://t.co/8Qv2zpevY9 1 minute ago

voidcine

riley RT @Variety: "If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now," Laura Dern says of the #LittleWomen director #Oscars ht… 3 minutes ago

romanzaworld

Z RT @enews: "Some say 'never meet your heroes, but if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents." Laura Dern wins Best Actress in… 9 minutes ago

KatiaMcCrory

Katia McCrory RT @WSJ: Laura Dern wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Marriage Story” at the #Oscars. @WSJMag spoke to Dern, Scarlett Johansson,… 11 minutes ago

joseph_vj_off

அரவிந்த் ஆரா RT @YahooIndia: Oscars 2020 live updates: Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress, Brad Pitt takes Best Supporting Actor https://t.co/7mFk… 15 minutes ago

Blonde_fett_666

🎃⚘Heidi Hawthorne ⚘🎃 RT @underthefan113: It's been a looong time coming and she should've already won for Inland Empire, The Tale or Citizen Ruth, but better la… 21 minutes ago

Jmilkorepub

Janet Milko RT @EW: Laura Dern wins first her Oscar for Marriage Story, thanks legendary parents https://t.co/1I61sAxvXC 21 minutes ago

fujitayuh

FUJITA YUH RT @guardiannews: Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for Marriage Story https://t.co/5xTp6S06vg 28 minutes ago


Trending: Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech, Leslie Jones abstained from voting at Oscars due to lack of diversity, and Par [Video]Trending: Adam Sandler delivers hilarious speech, Leslie Jones abstained from voting at Oscars due to lack of diversity, and Par

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone but not without several memorable moments.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

