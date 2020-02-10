Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Sunak: Freeports will be 'brilliant' for poorer communities

Sunak: Freeports will be 'brilliant' for poorer communities

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Sunak: Freeports will be 'brilliant' for poorer communities

Sunak: Freeports will be 'brilliant' for poorer communities

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak has said creating 10 new freeports across the country will be "brilliant" for less well-off communities.

The Government says the ports, where UK taxes and tariffs will not apply, will create thousands of jobs, but there are concerns they can be used to dodge tax.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.