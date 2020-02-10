Sunak: Freeports will be 'brilliant' for poorer communities

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak has said creating 10 new freeports across the country will be "brilliant" for less well-off communities.

The Government says the ports, where UK taxes and tariffs will not apply, will create thousands of jobs, but there are concerns they can be used to dodge tax.

Report by Blairm.

