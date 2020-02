'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcast: FOR USE OF TRAILER FOR 'PARASITE'- MUST COURTESY NEON WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF TRAILER AND CLIP FROM 'JOKER' - MUST COURTESY Class="kln">WARNER BROS WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF CLIPS OF 'JUDY' MUST COURTESY LD ENTERTAINMENT/ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES/ FOR USE OF TRAILER FOR "ONCE UPN A TIME ... IN HOLLYWOOD" MUST COURTESY/SONY PICTURES WITH NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES.

Social satire "Parasite" made history at the Oscars on Sunday (February 9) night, marking firsts for South Korea, director Bong Joon-Ho and non-English films. It's the first foreign language film ever to win Best Picture.

The film already made history earlier in the evening with Bong becoming the first South Korean to win best director.

In his acceptance speech, Bong also paid tribute to his fellow nominees Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SHARON CHOI, INTERPRETER FOR BONG JOON-HO, SAYING: "When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list.

He's here, thank you so much!" BONG JOON-HO, DIRECTOR OF 'PARASITE,' SAYING: "Quentin, I love you!" The movie also took home best original screenplay.

Parasite's victory is all the more emphatic given the Oscars' recent push to overcome its lack of diversity.

Meanwhile, the top acting prizes went largely as predicted.

Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar as Best Supporting Actor in "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood." Laura Dern took the prize for Best Supporting Actress in "Marriage Story." And "Joker's" Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor, becoming the second person to win an Oscar for playing the title character, after Heath Ledger posthumously won the award as the Joker in "The Dark Knight." Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for "Judy," paying tribute to her character Judy Garland onstage.

As for the show itself, the ceremony went without a host for the second year in a row.

Instead, the show opened with singer Janelle Monae performing on stage.

And comedians Chris Rock and Steve Martin, acting as de facto hosts, poked fun at the Academy for once again leaving women out of the Best Director category.