Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh protest: Can't block public road indefinitely | Oneindia News

ANTI-CAA PROTESTS IN DELHI: HEAVY POLICE DEPLOYMENT AT MANDI HOUSE, SC ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: CAN'T BLOCK PUBLIC ROAD INDEFINITELY, RAHUL GANDHI: RSS & BJP'S STRATEGY TO ERASE RESERVATION, ASSAM PLANNING SURVEY TO IDENTIFY INDIGENOUS MUSLIMS TO PROVIDE BENEFITS, OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER CHALLENGES HIS DETENTION IN SUPREME COURT, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 908 IN CHINA AND OTHER NEWS

The Supreme court may conduct hearing on the petition filed against the Shaheen Bagh protest on...

The court today also issued notices to Centre, Delhi government and state police on pleas seeking...