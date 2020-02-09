Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020

Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020

Video Credit: Elle - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pink dresses, metallic accents: Catch the best movie star looks on the Oscars red carpet

Before the Oscars ceremony began on Sunday, nominated film stars and other celebrities hit the red...
SFGate - Published

Oscars 2020: See the Best Candid Red Carpet Photos!

When celebrities weren’t posing for photos on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars, they were sharing...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •The Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jojo_jvp

Jojo RT @JustJared: See our favorite looks from the #Oscars red carpet! What were your best dressed picks? https://t.co/MSUXQUO9hX 11 minutes ago

GraziaUK

Grazia UK The #Oscars 2020: See All Of The Very Best Looks From The Red Carpet https://t.co/tImENR03LH https://t.co/2GZlHBaOtF 13 minutes ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK The 27 best hair and makeup looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet https://t.co/iuByUz1gyR 31 minutes ago

GraziaUK

Grazia UK The #Oscars 2020: See All Of The Very Best Looks From The Red Carpet https://t.co/tImENQIsU9 https://t.co/DIgzdSy48H 33 minutes ago

effinfun

effinfun The Best Looks From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet - Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThese are the looks we lov… https://t.co/JJ59QTVMTV 44 minutes ago

FrankfurterKra1

Frankfurter Kranz RT @etnow: Here are all the best looks from the #Oscars red carpet! https://t.co/nGB3bBd6pj 50 minutes ago

effinfun

effinfun These Are the Best Pictures From the 2020 Oscars - The 2020 Oscars went down at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Sunday… https://t.co/FCBBOhWNko 54 minutes ago

downtownradio

Downtown Radio From the ultra-glam to the ultra-outrageous #Oscars https://t.co/til7RglSTB 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion [Video]Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion

The Academy Awards brought out the biggest names in Hollywood on Sunday, with A-listers Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Margot Robbie all making their way through the red carpet ahead of the show.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.