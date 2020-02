SC on Shaheen Bagh protest: People entitled to protest, but can't block roads indefinitely| Oneindia

THE SC HAS REFUSED TO REMOVE THE SHAHEEN BAGH PROTESTERS FOR NOW.

THE APEX COURT HAS REFUSED TO PASS ANY DIRECTION ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTESTS WITHOUT HEARING THE OTHER SIDE.

THE MATTER HAS BEEN LISTED FOR FEBRUARY 17th.

THE SUPREME COURT ISSUED NOTICES TO THE CENTRE, DELHI GOVERNMENT AND THE POLICE ON THE PETITIONS SEEKING THE REMOVAL OF ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS FROM SHAHEEN BAGH AND SAID THAT PROTESTERS THERE CANNOT BLOCK THE PUBLIC ROAD AND CREATE INCONVENIENCE TO OTHERS.

THE OBSERVATION BY THE TOP COURT CAME IN TWO PETITIONS - ONE BY ADVOCATE AMIT SAHNI AND ANOTHER BY BJP LEADER NAND KISHORE GARG.