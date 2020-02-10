Global  

Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

“I am ready to drink tonight,” director Boon Jong Ho said in his speech.View on euronews
Recent related news from verified sources

How ‘Parasite’ made Oscars history as the first foreign-language best picture winner

Sunday night at the 92nd Academy Awards, "Parasite" made Oscars history, becoming the first foreign...
Seattle Times - Published

Here's how to stream 2020 Oscars Best Picture winner 'Parasite'

"Parasite" became the first-ever foreign language film in the Academy Awards' 92-year history to win...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie &apos;Parasite&apos; becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published

