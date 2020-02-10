Oscars: Parasite is first foreign language film in 92 years to win best picture

riley RT @Variety: BREAKING: #Parasite becomes first foreign-language film to win best picture at #Oscars https://t.co/oHpnpwqvSm 4 seconds ago

•Gracia•🎈☀ RT @CinemaThatsAll: #Parasite by Bong Joon-Ho wins 4 #Oscars for : - Best Picture - Best Director - Best Original Sceenplay - Best Foreign… 5 seconds ago

Glitter B Delano RT @PopCrave: ‘Parasite’ is the first foreign language film to ever win the #Oscars for Best Picture. 👏 https://t.co/BFHqeaY6LM 10 seconds ago

나는 아미💜 RT @DeanSanchez: My coworker sat behind the Parasite cast/crew at the Oscars. This was their reaction to winning best picture & being the f… 14 seconds ago

✰~ sam⁷ EG☻ RT @RollingStone: 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the #Oscars. See the complete list of winners here:… 14 seconds ago

𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 RT @Koreaboo: “Parasite” Makes History As The First Foreign Film To Win Best Picture At The 2020 Oscars https://t.co/3SyK0mq7V4 17 seconds ago

𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑎 RT @guardian: Parasite makes Oscars history as first foreign language film to win best picture https://t.co/h1HyH1VrQG 24 seconds ago