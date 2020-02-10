Global  

2 NYPD Officers Shot In 12 Hours, Suspect Arrested

Two NYPD officers were shot within 12 hours this weekend, and police say the same gunman was responsible.

He's expected to be arraigned today on attempted murder charges.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the investigation.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor, Commissioner, Unions Condemn Violence Against Cops [Video]Mayor, Commissioner, Unions Condemn Violence Against Cops

There's growing concern from the police union about the latest attacks on cops and whether it's part of a larger trend of anti-police sentiment in the city. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

Suspect In Attacks Against Cops Charged With Attempted Murder [Video]Suspect In Attacks Against Cops Charged With Attempted Murder

Robert Williams, the suspect in two separate attacks against police officers over the weekend, has been hit with multiple charges, including attempted murder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:05Published

