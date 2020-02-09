Residents in Appleby, Cumbria battle to save homes from Storm Ciara floodwaters

A cleanup operation is underway in Cumbria in northwest England, one of the worst-affected areas hit by Storm Ciara.

Video filmed on Sunday afternoon (February 9) in Appleby shows emergency services on the scene after Ciara brought flooding to much of the county.

"Floodwaters of the River Eden flooded homes and businesses in the town," explained the filmer Jonty Wilson.

"The emergency services helped people in their flooded homes and a group of young farmers with their tractors and trailers help deliver sandbags.

Footage also shows the town's cricket grounds under several feet of water and the church graveyard with floodwater running between the gravestones."