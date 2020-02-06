Global  

Gargi college assault case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to police | Oneindia News

Gargi college assault case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to police | Oneindia News

Gargi college assault case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to police | Oneindia News

GARGI COLLEGE SEXUAL ASSAULT: DCW CHIEF ISSUES NOTICE TO DELHI POLICE AND GARGI COLLEGE ADMINISTRATION.

GARGI COLLEGE STUDENTS ALLEGE SEXUAL ASSAULT BY OUTSIDERS DURING COLLEGE FEST.
Sajidbinshafi1

Sajid_bin_shafi RT @AAPashu: Gargi College 'assault' case: AAP MP gives notice @SanjayAzadSln gives zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/eZwW… 12 minutes ago

Purva007

Purva 🙈🙉🙊 RT @ndtv: #Update | Delhi Commission For Women Chief Swati Maliwal reaches #GargiCollege. Students have alleged sexual assault by outside… 14 minutes ago

manishbhardwaj1

Manish RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Gargi College 'assault' case: AAP MP gives notice. AAP's @SanjayAzadSln gives zero hour notice in the Rajya Sab… 17 minutes ago

Mehroob3

Mehroob RT @aartic02: Gargi College 'assault' case: AAP MP gives notice @SanjayAzadSln gives zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/OS… 19 minutes ago

m_y__k

😈 RT @IndiaToday: Congress raises Gargi College assault case, HRD minister promises strict action.#ITVideo More Videos: https://t.co/wMGGKJPL… 25 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @fpjindia: Parliament Live Updates - College admin has been asked to look into it: HRD Minister on Gargi college sexual assault case F… 43 minutes ago

sadru8

Sadrudeen RT @ndtv: "Mistreatment of our daughters at #GargiCollege is very sad and disappointing. This cannot be tolerated": Delhi Chief Minister Ar… 46 minutes ago


