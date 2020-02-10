Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion

Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion

Oscars 2020: Red carpet fashion

The Academy Awards brought out the biggest names in Hollywood on Sunday, with A-listers Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Margot Robbie all making their way through the red carpet ahead of the show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Four times fashion made a strong statement on the Oscars red carpet

Fashion is a powerful way to make a statement on the red carpet, and the Oscars is the perfect place...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •DNA


Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

After the show is the after-party! While the 2020 Oscars red carpet brought out more than a few...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

aQu4rian

 RT @enews: The cast of #Parasite, nominated for 6 #Oscars tonight, has arrived! See all of tonight's red carpet looks: https://t.co/ubGvE6C… 10 seconds ago

msumit89

msumit RT @TMZ: Hollywood's Ready for the 92nd Academy Awards, Outfits Run the Gamut https://t.co/DMe80juY2u 16 seconds ago

LynHewitson

Mrs Lyn Hewitson RT @voguemagazine: Natalie Portman wears @Dior Haute Couture on the #Oscars red carpet, with a cape embroidered with the names of all of th… 1 minute ago

POPSUGARUK

POPSUGAR UK Margot Robbie brought Old Hollywood glam to the #Oscars red carpet in this vintage @Chanel gown from 1994. 😍 https://t.co/aKoAoRa10S 2 minutes ago

klarofeels1

dbs RT @BeliaSimm: #oscars fashion inspired by my favorite red carpet couple tonight 👩🏻‍🎨✨ #adamdriver #joannetucker 💖✨ https://t.co/TJarhOPLmT 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020 [Video]Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020

Best Red Carpet Looks from the Oscars 2020

Credit: Elle     Duration: 03:06Published

'Parasite' makes history at Oscars [Video]'Parasite' makes history at Oscars

South Korean movie 'Parasite' becomes the first foreign language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.