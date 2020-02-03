Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sinn Fein leads race to form government as Irish election results counted

Sinn Fein leads race to form government as Irish election results counted

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Sinn Fein leads race to form government as Irish election results counted

Sinn Fein leads race to form government as Irish election results counted

Sinn Fein leads the race to form a government in Ireland after winning the most first-preference votes in the general election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sinn Fein surges into first place in Irish election race

Sinn Fein has surged into first place in the Irish General Election race, an opinion poll of voters...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •France 24ReutersJapan Today


Sinn Fein calls for ‘people’s government’ as election count continues

Sinn Fein will work to form a “people’s government” voters can relate to after making historic...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election [Video]Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.