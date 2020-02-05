Coronavirus: Deaths in China rise to over 900

Global  

China is reporting a rise in new virus cases, denting optimism that disease control measures which isolated major cities might be working.
JAPAN'S HEALTH MINISTRY SAYSABOUT 60 MORE PEOPLE ON AQUARANTINED CRUISE SHIP HAVETESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.

THE UNITED STATESEMBASSY IN BEIJING CONFIRMS AU-S CITIZEN HAS DIED FROM THCORONA VIRUS.THAT'S THE FIRST KNOWN DEATHOF AN AMERICAN RELATED TO THEILLNESS.

CHINA'S CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK HAS PASSED A DEADLYMILESTONE.

IT NOW HAS KILLEDMORE PEOPLE THAT THE S-A-R-SOUTBREAK THAT BEGAN THERE IN2002.

MORE THAN 900 PEOPHAVE DIED IN TOT



Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths in China Rise, With No Sign of Slowdown

Hyundai is suspending production in South Korea amid supply chain problems linked to the coronavirus,...
Mainland China virus cases rise again after earlier decline

BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China reported another rise in cases of the new virus Monday after a sharp...
Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies [Video]Doctor who helped sound alarm on coronavirus dies

One of the first Chinese doctors who tried to warn the world about a new coronavirus died on Friday from the illness, as China's Hubei province reported 69 new deaths, taking the total in China to over..

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

