Monday Morning Weather: Another Rainy Work Week
Llarisa Abreu has your latest forecast.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Monday Morning Weather: Another Rainy Work Week THEY'VE GOT SNOW ON THEGROUNDS THERE.KEEP IT THERE.WELL WE HAD LITTLE BIT OFRAIN ALREADY THIS MORNING, IFELT THAT THOSE DRIZZLE COMINGDOWN.YES, WE HAVE SOME RAIN, SOIT IS ANOTHER SOGGY START TOTHE WORK WEEK.SO PACK YOUR PATIENCE.I'VE BEEN SAYING IT ALLMORNING, YOU'LL NEED TO.MAKE SURE TO TAKE THE UMBRELLAAS WELL AS YOUR PATIENCE ONYOUR WAY OUT THE DOOR THISMORNING, RIGHT NOW, NOTLOOKING AT JUST RAIN,WIDESPREAD RAINY SHOULD SAY,BUT WE ARE GOING TO CONTINUETO SEE JUST RAIN BECOME ALITTLE BIT MORE WIDESPREAD INCOVERAGE OVER THE NEXT SEVERALHOURS, TALKING ABOUT RAIN ALLDAY ON THIS MONDAY.SO, ONCE AGAIN, PACK YOURPATIENCE, I CANNOT STRESS THATENOUGH.RIGHT NOW, SHOWERS WILLCONTINUE TO BE JUST THE TRENDHERE.OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS,SO IF YOU'RE WONDERED WHAT TOWEAR, MAYBE A LYLE JACKET ORJACKET ON YOUR WAY OUT THEDOOR, HAVE THE UMBRELLA HANDY,THE RAIN BOOTS, THE RAIN GEAR,YOU WILL NEED IT ALL TODAY.TAKE A LOOK HEREBY 7:00 STILLDEALING WITH THE SHOWERS,TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THELOW 40'S, TEMPS REALLYCLIMBING HERE AS WE APPROACHNOON.WE WILL BE IN THE MID FOUR'SBY THEN, BUT NOTICE, ALL THEWAY THROUGH 5:00 WE'RE STILLGOING SEE THAT RAIN, AND YOURSEVEN DAY FORECAST, STILL HASRAIN ACROSS THE AREA, FOR OURTUESDAY, SOME OF IT WILL BEHEAVY AT TIMES, NOTICE THETEMPERATURES, THOUGH, AROUND50 DEGREES, BY WEDNESDAY WE





