Fire breaks out in top floors of Mumbai apartment complex after gas cylinder explosion

The upper floors of an apartment complex in India caught fire after a gas explosion in the city of Mumbai.

The fire broke out at around 6:30am on February 8, inside the top two apartments of a multi-storey apartment situated inside a complex in the neighbourhood of Navi.

Reportedly six fire engines were called in to combat the blaze.

Seven firefighters were injured in the rescue operation, three of them were admitted to the ICU at National Burns Centre in Airoli in serious conditions.

None of the residents were injured, and further investigations have been called into the cause of the fire.
