Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman was 2019 Best Actress winner at the Oscars.

As she returned to the stage as a presenter, the actress joked that winning her trophy was 'the best night of my husband's life... and I've given birth three times.'

The 46-year-old was back onstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre this Sunday to present Best Actor to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.