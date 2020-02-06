Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman was 2019 Best Actress winner at the Oscars.

As she returned to the stage as a presenter, the actress joked that winning her trophy was 'the best night of my husband's life... and I've given birth three times.'

The 46-year-old was back onstage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre this Sunday to present Best Actor to Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Olivia Colman Jokes Her Oscars Win Was the 'Best Night' of Her Husband's Life - Watch!

Olivia Colman is back at the Oscars and she’s once again bringing the laughs! The 46-year-old...
Just Jared - Published

Olivia Colman was feeling herself at the 2020 Oscars

Last year, Olivia Colman gave one of the best acceptance speeches of the night when she won the Best...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars light up the red carpet at the Academy Awards [Video]Stars light up the red carpet at the Academy Awards

The fashions of the stars lit up the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards. Janelle Monae stole the show in a sparkling outfit, adding even more sparkle with a major diamond necklace – something..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.