Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > We are committed to the security of our students: Gargi College Principal

We are committed to the security of our students: Gargi College Principal

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
We are committed to the security of our students: Gargi College PrincipalWe are committed to the security of our students: Gargi College Principal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UKandEU

The UK in a Changing Europe Sarah MacIntosh: there is wide-ranging cooperation between NATO and the EU and that will continue. The US continu… https://t.co/mIzJFZivhx 59 seconds ago

TvIans

IANS TV #Watch: We are committed to the security of our students: #GargiCollege Principal #Gargi https://t.co/N2glq73q6B 4 minutes ago

StenArneRosnes

Sten Arne Rosnes RT @NorwayinVienna: – #Nuclearsecurity is a global common good that can only be assured through committed international cooperation. FM #Er… 8 minutes ago

FoxKnight1509

Hudson 🦊🇬🇧🌳 RT @DominicRaab: 🇯🇵 🇬🇧 are close friends and security partners and we share many common values. Today @Moteging and I committed to working… 10 minutes ago

NorwayinVienna

NorwayinVienna – #Nuclearsecurity is a global common good that can only be assured through committed international cooperation. FM… https://t.co/eh7wlUlSS0 12 minutes ago

deeppy

Deeppy RT @CNNnews18: #GargiCollegeHorror – We at Gargi unequivocally condemn the outrageous incident that took place on February 6 during the ann… 26 minutes ago

educatorone1

educatorone RT @IndiaInternat10: At IIS, we are committed to providing a sense of #safety & belongingness to students from far off places. Our school t… 41 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 #GargiCollegeHorror – We at Gargi unequivocally condemn the outrageous incident that took place on February 6 durin… https://t.co/ZhDrFHjRe8 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.