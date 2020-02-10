Joint NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

A new probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on a blazing hot journey to the sun on Sunday to take the first close-up look at the star's polar regions, a mission expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth.



