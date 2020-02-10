Global  

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Oscars winners' room: Parasite makes history as first non-English language film to win best picture

Director Bong Joon-ho said the film industry is overcoming language barriers after Parasite became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture.

He added winning the award felt "very surreal".
