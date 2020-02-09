Moment restaurant collapses into raging river in Scotland during Storm Ciara

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
This was the moment part of a popular restaurant in the Scottish Borders collapsed into a raging river on Sunday (February 9).

Sonia’s Bistro in Hawick collapsed into the River Teviot during Storm Ciara, leaving the inside of the building open to the elements.

The video was filmed at 13:45.

Residents of the Bistro had been evacuated after cracks started to appear on the inside of the building and no one was injured, according to the filmer.
