Millions spent on flood defences prove useless as West Yorkshire river bursts its banks

Local authorities have spent millions of pounds on flood defence measures that have proved useless for residents of Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire after the River Calder burst its banks during Storm Ciara.

Filmed on February 9, the footage shows the River Calder spewing over its banks - barely enveloping the footbridge - on to Burnley Road.

The town was devastated by floods in 2015 prompting intense flood defence measures to stop it from happening again.

More than £30 million has been spent on flood defences in Mytholmroyd since 2015, according to UK media.