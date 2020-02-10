Global  

Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, February 10, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, February 10, 2020Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020.
0
Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, February 10, 2020

For a weather update.

We'llstart with Lelan in the storm5 weather center.Monday morning through MiddayTuesday.

Get ready for a soggywork-week, as waves of heavyrainfall Mid-State.

Of heavyMonday into could pick up onmore than 2 inches of rain inour southeastern countiesWatch.

A move throughWednesday bringing more heavyrain and a few thunderstorms.In total we could pick up on2-4" of rain through Thursday.




