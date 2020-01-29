Chinese pharmacy counters covered with plastic to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Global  

The counters in a Chinese pharmacy were covered in plastic to avoid the spreading of coronavirus.
The counters in a Chinese pharmacy were covered in plastic to avoid the spreading of coronavirus.

In the video, shot in the city of Suihua in Heilongjiang Province on February 7, all the counters have been covered with a piece of plastic fabric and a cardboard box was used as a window for paying and collecting medicines.

According to the pharmacy, over 60 branches of the company's pharmacy took the extreme measure to avoid the spreading of coronavirus.




