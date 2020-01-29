Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

A college in central China apologised after disregarding students' belongings when turning their dormitories into coronavirus isolation wards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese college apologises for disregarding students' belongings after turning dorms into coronavirus isolation wards

A college in central China apologised after disregarding students' belongings when turning their dormitories into coronavirus isolation wards.

The video, filmed by a student staying at school during the winter holidays on February 9, shows workers cleaning up the students' personal properties from the drawers and tables in a dorm.

According to reports, the students' dorms at Wuhan Vocational College of Software and Engineering have been requisitioned as coronavirus isolation wards.

Students said they were not being informed in advance.

Although they supported it, they were worried about their personal stuff.

The college has apologised and promised to compensate for the loss of the students' belongings.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus isolation precautions taken at college dorm [Video]Coronavirus isolation precautions taken at college dorm

As the coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, a college in Wuhan, China, has been turned into an isolation ward — with no warning to the students who live there.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:29Published

Coronavirus concern on local college campuses [Video]Coronavirus concern on local college campuses

While local college campuses are monitoring for any possible illnesses, many students are worried about their families back home.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.