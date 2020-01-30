Protect Identity, Credit, and More with IdentityIQ | The Balancing Act

What would you do if your identity is stolen?

First, questions will flood your mind, leading you to wonder why and how it happened.

Then, the search for ways to protect identity and credit would begin.

That's where IdentityIQ comes in.Data breaches and identity theft are in the news daily.

So, you need to be prepared.

IdentityIQ actively delivers, monitors, and protects your credit and identity information.

Plus, they alert you when there is suspicious activity.In addition, IdentityIQ is the fastest-growing industry leader in credit and identity theft monitoring and protection.

Even better, IdentityIQ's carefully selected suite of services will always protect you in the event of identity theft or credit reporting inaccuracies. Next up, stay tuned as we sit down with CEO Scott Hermann to discuss how IdentityIQ can help you and your family.