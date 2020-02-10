Global  

NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

NASA-ESA probe blasts off for the sun's poles

The Solar Orbiter, built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on an unprecedented mission to the sun, expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth.

Soraya Ali reports.
