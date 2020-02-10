Communities sign agreement with the Navy to increase communication

Up crane navy base and a host of local leaders have entered into an agreement.

That agreement hopes to increase communication between the two groups.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how one city leader feels about the change.

Pk} "for years, operations behind the gate at crane navy base have been a bit of a mystery to the local community.

Today a signing here at westgate academy hopes to start changing that."

It's been a difficult few months for folks in sullivan county.

With coal mine shut downs and the announced closure of the merom generation station...thing s are uncertain for many.

"you can't have all your coal in one bucket...so to speak, we haven't done a very good job of investing in ourselves over these last several decades in sullivan county."

Sullivan mayor clint lamb was one of a handful to sign a memorandum of agreement...or as the navy calls it an moa...with crane navy base.

The moa hopes to increase that communication between whats going on at the base and it's surrounding communities.

"it could be jobs.

It could be educational opportunities.

It could be attracting better economic development for both the navy and the local community.

In the end i sum it up as just kind of all goodness."

All goodness means opening dialog between daviess, greene, martin, lawrence, and sullivan counties and the navy base.

This will include letting communities know when there is military activity going on as well as discussing land use.

"the more the community is engaged and the more that the navy and the army are engaged with the community i think the greater successes we will all see together."

The agreement is a needed win for those hit hard lately in sullivan county.

Lamb says he is excited to see what the future holds.

"it helps to eleminate some of those divisions and those lines.

Not only between the city of sullivan, sullivan county, and crane, but also that collaboration with those other counties."

"there is a survey available for community members.

In crane indiana, gary brian news 10.

In crane indiana, gary brian news 10."

