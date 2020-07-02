Hey Kevin 2-7-20

People with special needs... 14 and older a one of a kind prom experience.

They'll dress... walk the red carpet... and enjoy a wonderful evening.

They'll even have a crowd and paparazzi.

It's a night for them to shine.

Of course what prom would be complete without a king or queen?

There will also be karaoke... great food and of course some dance... a night to remember.

Coming up on nightwatch... we'll tell you who walked away with the crown... but i'll just tell you everyone here tonight is royalty.

Reporting live in terre haute... rondrell moore news 10.

