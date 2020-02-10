Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > And the Oscar for MVP goes to: Bong Joon-ho

And the Oscar for MVP goes to: Bong Joon-ho

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
And the Oscar for MVP goes to: Bong Joon-ho'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho had the time of his life at the Oscars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-director Bong Joon Ho made Oscar history Sunday night, capturing Oscars...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Zee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

shezaaaaa___

Sheza⁷ RT @neonrated: “And the #Oscar goes to Bong Joon Ho.” https://t.co/YNJyfMjUtB 26 seconds ago

killertradewar

killermonSter RT @ABC: BREAKING: The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for "Parasite." https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Osc… 2 minutes ago

jimin100402

토피피⁷♡ RT @THR: The #Oscars crowd goes crazy as Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won win best original screenplay for #Parasite https://t.co/k8wtMGUIPl ht… 2 minutes ago

suchetadalal

Sucheta Dalal RT @yogtoday: And the #Oscars2020 Goes to... https://t.co/OoOzcxyGxH @suchetadalal @Moneylifers @BalakrishnanR https://t.co/bFyie66hLe 3 minutes ago

Timmaaay_

TIMMAY ™ 🇧🇸 RT @screenrant: The Oscar for Best Picture goes to Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite! It's the first non-English language film to win the award! #O… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history [Video]'Parasite' wins Best Picture Oscar and makes history

'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History [Video]'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.