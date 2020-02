Mondays are for Moms: Dealing with "Mommy Guilt" 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:57s - Published Mondays are for Moms: Dealing with "Mommy Guilt" Mondays are for Moms -- to talk about their struggles, their "mommy guilt," and how they balance their busy lives. 7ABC reporter Rebecca Thornburg sat down with four Western New York moms to have this important conversation. 0

MOMS-- FOR THE SECOND WEEK WE ARE SHARING SOME INSIGHTS FROM OUR DISCUSSION WITH FOUR WESTERN NEW YORK MOMS. ONE HOT TOPIC THAT CAME UP-- THE FEELING OF "MOMMY GUILT" AND HOW PEOPLE ARE SO QUICK TO MAKE JUDGMENTS ON MOMS.

HI IM LISSA RAUSCH AND I WORK AT DELAWARE NORTH AS A WRITER
HI IM ADRYAN PARKS AND I AM A STAY AT HOME MOM
CARRIE RINEHART IM A PR SPECIALIST FOR BUFFALO SCHOOLS AND I OWN MY OWN BUSINESS
IM DANA MARCINIAK AND I AM THE FOUNDER OF 85 WEST COMMUNICATIONS

AND MONDAYS ARE FOR MOMS, THIS WEEK: THE FEELING OF MOMMY GUILT AND JUDGEMENT, WHERE DOES THAT GUILT AND THAT JUDGEMENT COME FROM?

GETTING OVER IT WITHIN YOURSELF IS A LOT OF IT





