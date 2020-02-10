Fayetteville flooding starts to recede

Oday-- i am measuring about xxxx inches of flood oday-- i am measuring about xxxx inches of flood water in this area!

You can see the only water around is in spotted areas around the park.

Yesterday from where i am standing....i measured the water to be about 8 inches high.

Many roads and neighborhoods are no longer flooded after the water quickly receded in the last 24 hours.

The lincoln county emergency management agency director told me the elk river, which is what fayetteville sits on, can see increasingly fast water levels in a short amount of time.

Even though flood waters receded on multiple streets in lincoln county,some that still have standing water.

Last night, the lincoln county sheriff's office had to make a water rescue.

We keep our water rescue team, our swift water team.

They're always ready to go.

We're ready to go do what we need to do at any moment " "be very careful.

Don't drive through the water if there's a marker up.

Please don't go around it" officials told me the majority of their water rescues were from people driving their cars through floodwaters.

They tell me a lot of times drivers think they can make it through water like this, but once they start, they don't realize how deep it is.

Reporting live in lincolnco..sbwa ay31news.